You Can Buy This Private U.K. Island for $187,000, but There's a Catch

This could be the perfect chance to build your own tiny kingdom. A small and very secluded island off the southern coast of Scotland is currently up for sale, and the price isn't as steep as one would think.

That's not to say that you don't need to have quite a good amount of money saved up, but it isn't the million dollars you're picturing. For £150,000 (roughly $187,000), Barlocco Island could be yours, and together with it you'd get the full special flora and fauna package.

As the listing points out, Barlocco Island is located on a Site of Special Scientific Interest, which means that it is recognized by the UK as particularly important thanks to the rare species of animals and plants that live on it. There's quite a good amount of space for them to thrive too, as the island spreads across 25 acres of land.

If you're toying with the idea of purchasing the island, you might want to assess what level of "secluded" you're actually okay with. For one, there's no real walking-to-the-grocery-store option, since the closest town is located roughly six miles away. Getting away for the weekend might also be a little complicated via public transport, and to get to the nearest train station you'd have to hop a one-hour-long bus ride that would take you to Dumfries, the nearest train station. Big towns are also a far stretch away—London is located more than 350 miles away, while Edinburgh is farther than 100 miles from the island.

On a good note, though, reaching the island itself from land is always quite a fun adventure. During low tide periods, you can either walk to it or use a quad bike, while for the rest of the time, you can set sail on a boat and anchor it on a pebble beach by the western shore.

But, hey, extreme secludedness is just what somebody might be looking for after all. Not only is the island tucked away in a recondite area, but it also offers pretty basic and frugal "amenities." As of now, it is only equipped with a flood pond that would allow you to provide water for livestock and wildlife during the winter, and there are no buildings on it.

Which leads us to the next important thing to factor in your plans. According to the listing, no one has ever filed for permission to build on Barlocco Island, so that would all be up to you. If you want to build your next house there, you'd have to inquire about development possibilities with the authorities.

Other than that, the idea of owning an island all for yourself is pretty charming, and it would be a unique way to immerse yourself in nature.

"There's still a very romantic sentiment attached to owning your very own Scotƫish private island," Aaron Edgar of Galbraith Group, the agent managing the island's sale, said in a statement. "Where you can escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy some peace and tranquillity in the most beautiful scenery around."

