A Professional Cheap Flight Finder Shares His Secrets

01/20/2017
Shutterstock

There’s no shortage of flash sales boasting cheap flights to exotic locales, but those deals often expire quicker than you’re able to find your credit card. Luckily, there’s a welcome resource in Scott’s Cheap Flights, which aggregates the cheapest airfare from around the world.

In an attempt to shed its status as the travel world’s best-kept secret, the site’s founder, Scott Keyes, answered questions in a Reddit AMA, which revealed some of the most vaunted flight options around, and how to score them.

Here’s what we learned picking through Mr. Keyes’ crash-course in budget jet-setting.

Milan is way cooler than you'd expect

Comment from discussion I'm Scott from Scott's Cheap Flights. Here to help find you cheap flights & answer travel questions for the next 7 hours! AMA.

Your dream honeymoon is way cheaper than you think

Comment from discussion I'm Scott from Scott's Cheap Flights. Here to help find you cheap flights & answer travel questions for the next 7 hours! AMA.

Everyone needs to solo travel at least once

Comment from discussion I'm Scott from Scott's Cheap Flights. Here to help find you cheap flights & answer travel questions for the next 7 hours! AMA.

Long layovers can be surprising mini-vacations

Comment from discussion I'm Scott from Scott's Cheap Flights. Here to help find you cheap flights & answer travel questions for the next 7 hours! AMA.

If you want to visit Hong Kong, this summer might be your best chance

Comment from discussion I'm Scott from Scott's Cheap Flights. Here to help find you cheap flights & answer travel questions for the next 7 hours! AMA.

If you fly somewhere just for the food, try these three countries

Comment from discussion I'm Scott from Scott's Cheap Flights. Here to help find you cheap flights & answer travel questions for the next 7 hours! AMA.

If you’re heading to Colombia in the summer, try booking in March

Comment from discussion I'm Scott from Scott's Cheap Flights. Here to help find you cheap flights & answer travel questions for the next 7 hours! AMA.

His four favorite cheap things in London

Comment from discussion I'm Scott from Scott's Cheap Flights. Here to help find you cheap flights & answer travel questions for the next 7 hours! AMA.

If you’re looking for any more sage-wisdom on anything related to travel, you can refer to Scott’s Cheap Flights here, and hopefully plan your dream getaway without going broke in the process.

Sam Blum is a News Staff Writer for Thrillist.

