A Professional Cheap Flight Finder Shares His Secrets

There’s no shortage of flash sales boasting cheap flights to exotic locales, but those deals often expire quicker than you’re able to find your credit card. Luckily, there’s a welcome resource in Scott’s Cheap Flights, which aggregates the cheapest airfare from around the world.

In an attempt to shed its status as the travel world’s best-kept secret, the site’s founder, Scott Keyes, answered questions in a Reddit AMA, which revealed some of the most vaunted flight options around, and how to score them.

Here’s what we learned picking through Mr. Keyes’ crash-course in budget jet-setting.