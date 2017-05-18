Guy Busts Out Dance Moves for News Helicopter and the Cameraman Noticed

In urban areas, seeing a news helicopter isn't a major event. It happens. But one workplace hero saw a helicopter and decided there were 36 seconds of glory to be gleaned from the moment.
Bryan Amann was at work in Scottsdale, Arizona when he realized something was going on outside his office. The local news helicopter was on the scene to grab aerial footage of a car crash. Amann told his coworkers he was going outside to the top of the parking garage to get the helicopter's attention. He's a man of his word. He went to the top of the garage and got schwifty for the big eye in the sky.
His moves caught the attention of the cameraman and he's since gone viral, with a Facebook video from Fox10 Phoenix gaining more than a million views in around 24 hours.
"When I ran over there, I had to look at my phone to make sure that the guy was looking at me. You gotta get the guys attention and then when he had me on the zoom it was go time," Amann told Fox10 after they figured out who the "Scottsdale Dancing Man" was. "As I was doing my moves, I had to make sure I was still in the screen, because I wouldn't want to waste good dance moves." It would be an atrocity if any of those moves were spent when the cameras weren't rolling.
Michael Gentile, Amann's co-worker, said, "He's the life of the party, he's the guy you want to be around all of the time. He carries it with him in the office and outside of the office."
Every office needs a Michael Scott.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.