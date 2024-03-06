How to Screenshot Your Flight to Get the Best Deal

A new Kayak tool helps you put your screenshot skills to good use and save money on your next trip.

By Opheli Garcia Lawler

Published on 3/6/2024 at 5:10 PM

Italy, Veneto, Venice, Gondola on Canal Grande
Marco Bottigelli/Moment/Getty Images

The usual use for screenshots are to gather receipts of gossip-worthy tidbits and Dune worm memes to plague your group chats with. But Kayak's new travel search tool can put your screenshot prowess to a more cost-effective use. PriceCheck is a patent-pending price comparison tool that can determine if a flight is the best possible price, using just a screenshot of the flight's itinerary.

The way it works is that you can take a screenshot from any site—Google Flights, the airline, anywhere, and upload it into PriceCheck. The tool will then scan the information to show you the lowest price available for that route. The new tool is only available through the Kayak app, which makes uploading screenshots from your phone even easier. 

Practically, it's a good hack for early in the trip planning process. You can compare the lowest prices of flights on a different set of dates or from different cities before you settle on an itinerary. It's also a great last-minute way to see if you can find the flight you have to buy (wedding, trip home, etc.) at the cheapest cost available.

A graphic detailing Kayak's new money saving travel tool, PriceCheck.
Courtesy of Kayak

"With today's launch of KAYAK PriceCheck, we're the only leading metasearch brand letting users compare prices using only a screenshot," said Matthias Keller, chief scientist and SVP of technology at KAYAK, in a statement shared with Thrillist.

This is just one of several new tools Kayak has rolled out in recent years for travelers. You can combine the new Kayak tool with some other popular travel tips, like this viral Google Flights hack, and expert advice on top money-saving tips, to maximize the ways you can save money on your next vacation.

Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. She holds a bachelor's and master's degree in Journalism from NYU's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. She's worked in digital media for eight years, and before working at Thrillist, she wrote for Mic, The Cut, The Fader, Vice, and other publications. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.