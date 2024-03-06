How to Screenshot Your Flight to Get the Best Deal

The usual use for screenshots are to gather receipts of gossip-worthy tidbits and Dune worm memes to plague your group chats with. But Kayak's new travel search tool can put your screenshot prowess to a more cost-effective use. PriceCheck is a patent-pending price comparison tool that can determine if a flight is the best possible price, using just a screenshot of the flight's itinerary.

The way it works is that you can take a screenshot from any site—Google Flights, the airline, anywhere, and upload it into PriceCheck. The tool will then scan the information to show you the lowest price available for that route. The new tool is only available through the Kayak app, which makes uploading screenshots from your phone even easier.

Practically, it's a good hack for early in the trip planning process. You can compare the lowest prices of flights on a different set of dates or from different cities before you settle on an itinerary. It's also a great last-minute way to see if you can find the flight you have to buy (wedding, trip home, etc.) at the cheapest cost available.