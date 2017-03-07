A 5-Year-Old Will Be Youngest-Ever Competitor at Scripps Spelling Bee

Can you spell jnana? OK, it's right there. But if you didn't just see how to spell it, would you have gotten it right? Be honest. If you know you wouldn't have gotten it right, well, here's a five-year-old that's better at spelling than you are.

Edith Fuller carved out a little slice of history over the weekend, becoming the youngest person to ever qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The five-year-old beat out more than 50 fellow word nerds in Tulsa's Scripps Green Country Regional Spelling Bee. That win earns her a place in the national contest, slated to take place in Washington D.C. this May.