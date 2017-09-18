These Insane Jet Ski-Submarine Hybrids Are Basically Underwater Fighter Jets

If you've ever wondered what it'd be like to hitch a ride on a giant dolphin as it darts through the water, you'll be happy to know there's a way to essentially do just that without bothering the brilliant marine mammals. That's thanks to the Seabreacher Watercraft, a sleek, finned semi-submersible that vaguely resembles a bionic shark, which is engineered to propel you over, under, and through the waves like an underwater fighter jet.
As though dreamed up by Q as an aquatic getaway vehicle for James Bond, the Seabreacher is equipped with a small glass-covered cockpit resembling that of a fighter jet's. It's controlled using both joysticks and foot pedals, and can pull off some insane stunts, as you can see in the above video. Specifically, you can make it dive and cruise below the water's surface (it's not meant to go further than six feet down), then pull back and shoot out like a breaching whale and let 'er rip across the open water. The newest model is even capable of performing a 360-degree barrel roll, if you feel like showing off.
However, the Seabreacher isn't just for tricks. It's also really freaking fast, boasting a 260hp engine that'll get you cruising at speeds up to 60 miles per hour. And while it takes training and practice to learn how to pull off some of its coolest maneuvers, it's designed to right itself no matter what. So even if you screw up a barrel roll or accidentally flip backwards after bringing the nose too far up after a dive, it'll settle itself upright automatically.
If you're in the market, expect to shell out anywhere between $80,000 to $100,000 for one of your own. Since each model is made to order, you pretty much have creative control over the design, and can customize its exterior to feature whatever aesthetic you're feeling (people tend to get creative).
You don't necessarily have to buy your own to get the full experience, though. In fact, you can find Seabreacher rental operations in Miami, California, and on various Caribbean islands. The company will also let you spend an entire day testing them out near their production facility for $1,000 (that fee will also go towards your purchase if you decide you actually want to buy one).
Can you hear that? It's the world's Sea-Doos in the throes of existential crises.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.