Seafood Is Being Recalled Due to a Salmonella Outbreak

Northeast Seafood Products, based out of Colorado and not the northeast, has shut down part of its facility after being linked to a salmonella outbreak. The CDC says the outbreak has resulted in 102 illnesses and 19 hospitalizations across 14 states. Though, almost all of the people who became ill were in Colorado or had recently traveled to Colorado, which is where Northeast Seafood distributes.

The company's recall of several products "is the result of several positive samples revealed during" a Food & Drug Administration (FDA) inspection, the company announced on October 8. It has temporarily shut down the production areas at its facility "until such time as the FDA and the company determine that the problem has been corrected."

The company is recalling these items: Haddock, Monkfish, Bone-in Trout, Grouper, Red Snapper, Red Rock Cod, Ocean Perch, Pacific Cod, Halibut, Coho Salmon, Atlantic Salmon Portions, Lane Snapper, Tilapia, All Natural Salmon Fillet, Pacific Sole, and Farm Raised Striped Bass.

All of the items were distributed from May through October 7 of this year and sold out of the fresh seafood case at grocery stores or in restaurants. Those seafood products were distributed to restaurants as well as Albertsons, Safeway, and Sprouts stores throughout Colorado. The only exception is Pacific Cod from Sprouts.

If you've got any of this fish in your fridge or freezer, you're encouraged to return it for a refund and thoroughly clean any areas the fish might have touched.