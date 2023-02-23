This Company Wants to Send You and Your Friends on a Free Beach Vacation

If you have never seen an ocean up close and personal, this is your chance.

SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood, the frozen shrimp and seafood brand, wants to help more people experience all there is to love about the ocean, and to do so, it is giving away a fully-paid vacation to one lucky winner who has never been oceanside before.

The rules are pretty straightforward. You must be over 18 to enter the contest, and you must have never been to an ocean before. Once selected, the winner will be able to bring themselves and up to five guests on a five-day, four-night trip to one of three popular US beach destinations, including St. Simons Island, Georgia; Destin, Florida; or Hilton Head, South Carolina.

"SeaPak is thrilled to be giving away a first-in-a-lifetime trip to the sea for one lucky winner and their guests," Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood, for Rich's Consumer Brands Division, said in a statement. "Recognizing that about 60% of the world's population lives more than 60 miles from an ocean or sea, a coastal vacation is a dream for many, and we're proud to be able to make that dream come true."

Starting today, you have until April 6 to enter the contest, and you can do so right here. The winner will be notified in May.

For more information, you can visit this website.