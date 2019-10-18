A Man Broke Into an Office Building, Ate $200 Worth of Chocolate, and Passed Out

I can't say that I've ever eaten $200 worth of stolen chocolates and slept off the sugar coma at the crime scene, but I also can't say it sounds like a bad time. Maybeee I'll pass on the whole stealing the chocolate part (because laws, jail, etc), but a mound of high-end sweets followed by a post-snack nap is pretty much my ideal afternoon.
And clearly, I'm not the only one. A 44-year-old Seattle man broke into a local office building earlier this month, but instead of ravaging the place for, I don't know, money and valuables, he scarfed down two Benjamins worth of bougie gourmet chocolate. He then proceeded to strip off his shoes, watch, and jacket, before collapsing into a sugar-induced coma on a nearby couch.
His crime spree came to an abrupt halt when an employee spotted the guy and called the cops, according to the Seattle Police Department blotter. When the cops arrived and woke him from his nap, the dude was not pleased. Though, can't say I blame him? "You'll have to kill me to take me to jail," he reportedly told officers.
Despite some initial resistance, the culprit was eventually apprehended and arrested on suspicion of burglary, malicious mischief, and two other warrants. He was booked at the King Country Jail in Washington.
But let's not get all high and mighty. Don't pretend you're not like a hungry rat in an ATM machine when that craving hits. It happens to the best of us. Maybe, just maybe, reserve your chocolate binge for your own home... with candy you've actually bought.
