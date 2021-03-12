This Airport Just Opened a Walk-Up Shots Bar for Pre-Flight Boozing

The airport is a relatively lawless in-between place where social norms like 'you can't drink before noon' simply don't exist. Want a 7 am beer to get your day started? Do it. There's no judgement at the Terminal C Chili's.

And now, you can do one better. The Seattle-Tacoma airport is officially opening a shots-only bar concept, so you can get your pre-flight buzz on. Dubbed Shot Bar, naturally, the concept is part of a pop-up at the Rel'Lish Burger Lounge in the Terminal B concourse and exclusively serves chilled shots in tiny plastic Solo cups. According to Food & Wine, you can toss one back for $7, or $10 if you're down to do a double.

"Limited seats are available for passengers to have a cocktail at the airport due to physical distancing protocols, but the interest from travelers for adult libations remains high," mastermind behind the project chef Kathy Casey said in a statement, according to F&W. "SHOT BAR addresses that in a fun and pioneering way. Plus, there's nothing more fun than a quick shot to kick off vacation."