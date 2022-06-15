Busch Gardens & SeaWorld Are Giving Away Free Beer All Summer

Theme parks thrive during the summer, especially over holiday weekends when it’s difficult to find any kind of discount to tamp down the rising cost of riding the latest roller coasters.

But there is a small perk you can grab throughout the summer if you're headed to Busch Gardens or SeaWorld. The parks are bringing back the nearly-annual tradition of serving free or cheap beer to anyone over 21 inside the park. There is some version of the promotion available at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia, as well as SeaWorld locations in Orlando, Florida, and San Antonio, Texas.

At Busch Gardens in Tampa, any guest over 21 gets two complimentary beers at Pantopia Drinks & Snacks. (So, there could be a line.) That freebie is available daily through August 7. It'll provide some nice respite after you conquer the tallest hybrid coaster in the country.

At Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, starting June 17, the free drink is limited to members and Annual Pass Holders. Though, if you’re not in one of those groups, you can still grab two 50-cent beers per visit.

When visiting SeaWorld in San Antonio, SeaWorld Season and Annual Pass Holders get one free beer through August 7. At the Orlando location, everyone gets two free seven-ounce beers during any visit until August 4.

Wherever you grab a free beer, be sure to time it right. You don't want to toss back a couple of beers just before jumping on Iron Gwazi.