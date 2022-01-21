The Tallest, Fastest & Longest Dive Coaster in California Finally Has an Opening Date

Photo courtesy of SeaWorld

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many big theme parks to delay the opening of new attractions. SeaWorld has not been an exception. Nonetheless, it has finally announced the opening date for its long-awaited Emperor dive coaster. SeaWorld San Diego used Penguin Awareness Day on January 20 as an opportunity to announce that Emperor will open to the public on March 12, 2022. The ride is named after the Emperor penguin, with the coaster's big drop said to emulate the penguin's underwater diving ability.

The coaster comes with the heap of superlatives of any coaster opening requires, but they don't look like empty promises. It's billed as the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California, a state with a lot of theme parks. It will also be the only floorless dive coaster in the state. That pinnacle plunge starts 143 feet up. Riders are suspended at a 45-degree angle with feet dangling over the abyss before being subjected to a "facedown vertical drop" at 60 miles per hour. That's the big feature, but the ride also contains inversions, a barrel roll, Immelmann loop, a hammerhead turn, and a flat spin. Annual pass-holders will get preview dates before it opens to the public on March 12. Then you'll have a chance to see how it compares to other new rides like SeaWorld Orlando's upcoming Ice Breaker or Universal's Velocicoaster that opened last year.

