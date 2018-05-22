Busch Gardens & SeaWorld Are Giving Away Free Beer All Summer

Once upon a magical summer vacation, parents would get a free beer or two when they went to Florida and took the family to Busch Gardens or SeaWorld. Those perks were dropped in 2009 when the parks were sold by former owner Anheuser-Busch, per the Orlando Sentinel.
Both parks have announced they're bringing back the good ol' days. Guests are now offered two free seven-ounce beers per visit. When dropping by Busch Gardens in Tampa, you can pick up a free brew at the Garden Gate Cafe through August 5. Over at SeaWorld in Orlando, beers are available at Mana's Pretzel Kitchen Patio until September 2 from 10:30am until an hour before the park closes.
However, you shouldn't expect options on the gratis beer. The free beer will rotate throughout the summer, but options will include Bud Light, Miller Light, Corona, Yuengling, M.I.A. 305, Shock Top, Founders All Day IPA, and the SeaWorld exclusive Mako Red Ale, according to a press release.
Busch Gardens will be getting beer-friendly in many ways. The park is introducing the Busch Gardens Brew Club, which features a reserved stein and five-dollar beer refills throughout the year. Then, starting August 25, the park will host Bier Fest featuring 100 local and international beers along with German food for a mini Oktoberfest through September 16.
Between the return of beer at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens, Disneyland getting its first-ever brewery, and Disney World getting much boozier it's not the worst summer to finally take that theme park vacation you've been talking about.
