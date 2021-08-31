The Tallest, Fastest & Longest Dive Coaster in California Finally Has an Opening Date

SeaWorld has had to delay superlative-laden the opening of Emperor, the newest roller coaster at SeaWorld San Diego and one of the most anticipated upcoming new rides . It was originally slated to open in 2020, but life happens, right? Well, the coaster finally has an official launch date. Emperor will start taking thrill-seekers in March 2022.

Every new roller coaster launch comes with a pile of superlatives, even if they wind up being a bit of a stretch. It's how the parks sell the coaster. But they can also get you excited for all the fun stuff heading to your favorite theme parks and make it easy to shortlist the must-ride attractions.

The coaster is billed as the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California, a state with its fair share of theme parks. It's also the only floorless dive coaster in the state. It's a pile of very specific superlatives, but it's still alluring. It's named after the park's emperor penguins, as it's the only place in North America where you can see one, according to the park.

The park says the ride mimics the penguin's "amazing underwater diving ability." The experience includes inversions, a barrel roll, Immelmann loop, hammerhead turn, and flat spin. "Climbing to 153 feet with feet dangling in the air," the park explains, "riders will be suspended on a 45-degree angle at the crown of the ride before plunging down a 143-foot facedown vertical drop, accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour."

If you're planning a trip prior to the opening Emperor, SeaWorld San Diego doesn't require proof of vaccination or face coverings at the moment but does recommend that you wear a mask indoors at all times.