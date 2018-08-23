Security Guard Fired After His Glorious 6-Month Fart Compilation Goes Viral

We all have our passions: Some knit, others make a lot of money, and an elect few film themselves farting at work for six months and upload the results to Instagram. For instance, this well-groomed security guard. Consider the supercut of these videos above. We could only make it a few in, but you have to admire this kind of commitment to excellence. And if you do admire it, head over to Instagram to experience it in progressive three-second increments -- the proper way to appreciate the scope of his achievement.
This brave man's name is Doug, reports Vice (in a virtuoso performance of flatulence humor), but the internet knows him him as his Instagram handle: Paul Flart (a play on popular American movie Paul Blart: Mall Cop). Doug was working as a security guard at a Florida hospital when he filmed these videos, but he doesn't anymore. Because of these videos.
He explained to Vice that the series started when he noticed that the hospital lobby had lovely acoustics: "One day I ripped a rather nice one and got really good sound from it, so the next time it happened I recorded it and sent it to my group chat.” His friends suggested that he post it on the internet and the world-class mind meld of that group chat brainstormed the name.
For months he was steadily accumulating followers, for obvious reasons, but when a compilation of his work made its way to Reddit on Wednesday, Paul Flart quickly rose to the unique form of celebrity that can only exist in our modern age. And his place of work took notice.
He started live-streaming on Instagram as he drove up to work on Thursday, announcing to his faithful followers that he was likely about to be fired. And then an exchange that is somehow odd even relative to this story took place.
Doug actually even wasn't fired for the content of the videos. He was fired for taking video at all. He wasn't supposed be using his phone at work, and he definitely wasn't supposed to be recording himself in uniform on private company property. In this discussion, the flatulence is never mentioned. Which is somehow stranger.
Happily, getting fired isn't going to hold Doug back. He revealed Vice that he's working on merchandise and music videos.
“We live in a society where this is the big popular thing right now, but next week, unless I'm doing more than keeping it going, it's going to be nothing,” he explained. “We’re going to keep making content. We can do Paul Flart on vacation, you know, throw in like a Hawaiian shirt and a hat of some sort and then just fart around Florida. We’re just going to keep going.”
