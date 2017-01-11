News

This Video of Hurricane Matthew From Outer Space Will Terrify You

Published On 10/04/2016
International Space Station via Twitter

It’s not uncommon to see storms from space, but the gargantuan scale of Hurricane Matthew looks big enough to completely devour planet Earth. The International Space Station shot video of the Category 4 hurricane yesterday, and it looks quite foreboding. Or completely terrifying. Or both: 

The storm started battering Haiti on Monday morning, touching down on the country’s southwestern coast, Mashable reports. Matthew is bearing 145-mph winds, and is forecasted to tear through the Bahamas en route to the southeastern United States, where the eastern shoreline of Florida will be placed under Tropical Storm and/or Hurricane Watches in the coming days, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association warns that Matthew could affect portions Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina as well. NOAA predicts devastating effects in Haiti, Cuba and the Bahamas, as mudslides, flash floods and extreme rains are expected.

