You Can See 5 Planets with the Naked Eye Throughout January

It's a promising year for stargazers. There are many eye-catching events, in addition to fun planetary conjunctions and nightly sights in the night sky. If you're ready to get started, the planets are putting on something of a show to start the year.

The five naked-eye planets will be visible throughout January. In fact, four of them—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn—will be quite easy to spot, and you can see them all at the same time. Mercury will also be visible but can be trickier to find since it appears low along the horizon and can get lost in the sun's glare due to its positioning in the solar system.

Look to the south just after sunset to find Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, and Venus lined up across the sky. Near the start of the month, Mars will sit high in the southeast, just over Aldebaran.

Closer to the horizon in the southwestern sky, you'll find Venus and Saturn, which are poised for a conjunction later in the month, when they'll almost appear to touch. Around January 18, they will start to get pretty close together.

On January 22, the two planets will be separated by just a third of a degree, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. That's close enough that you can see them simultaneously through binoculars. The crescent moon will join their tableau the following night as the planets start to separate again. Following that grouping, on January 25, Jupiter and the moon will sit just a degree apart.

There are many opportunities to spot these planets under clear skies in January, but there are also a couple of nights where you can enjoy the planets reaching a special formation, giving you plenty of reasons to head out and look up this month.