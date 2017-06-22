You Can Finally Play Classic Sega Games on Your Phone

Video game nostalgia is intense. Retailers could barely keep NES Classics in stock around the holidays. Sega understands your childlike need for uncut nostalgia acquired without spending months at garage sales hunting down that perfect royal blue Game Gear.
The company has announced the launch of Sega Forever, which is basically a lineup of classic games being rolled out for iOS and Android. With Thursday's launch, Sega has released five games for free, though you have to pay $1.99 to remove ads. Those games include Sonic the Hedgehog (which was already available), Comix Zone, Altered Beast, Kid Chameleon, and Phantasy Star II. Sega says they'll continue to roll out a new game every two weeks after the launch.
The games are the classic versions, but with a few bells and whistles like the ability to save in the cloud, an online leaderboard, and Bluetooth controller support. “As the Sega Forever collection expands through months and years,” Sega said in a statement, “it will include both official emulations and ported games that pan all Sega console eras, each adapted specifically for mobile devices while remaining faithful to the original games.”
If you're digging the games up, Sega Forever is just a clever name. You have to search out each individual game to finally put the Green Hill Zone in your pocket.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.