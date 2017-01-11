Self-Driving Uber Truck Delivers 50,000 Budweisers, Because Why the Hell Not

After acquiring the self-driving truck company Otto over the summer, Uber’s been quietly scheming up plans to disrupt the long haul trucking industry. And the company’s latest stunt shows it sees progress as being in the eye of the beer holder, after an autonomous Otto big rig recently hauled 50,000 cans of Budweiser from Ft. Collins, Colorado to Colorado Springs.

The truck traveled along the 120-mile stretch of Interstate 25 without the aid of a human at the wheel, navigating the two-hour trip on its own while a driver sat in the truck’s sleeper berth, notes Reuters. The Otto was initially controlled by a driver during the beginning of the trip, as it navigated residential streets with pedestrians and stop signs, and the truck’s autonomous system took control after it merged into the highway.