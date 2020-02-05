'Self Love Restaurant' Seats Single People Across From Mirrors for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day may be loaded with pressure to couple up, but spending the holiday with yourself has its perks too. And this year, for those falling into the latter camp, "self-love restaurant" Two4One is celebrating your singleness with an exclusive solo dining experience.
The London-based pop-up restaurant, which will open between 7pm and 9pm on February 13 and February 14, is basically a narcissist's dream. The restaurant is decked out with large mirrors so that single guests can, quite literally, spend the evening staring into... their own eyes. Romantic!
The Two4One concept was created by Tastecard, a restaurant discount company that provides two-for-one promos at 6,500 UK eateries. After surveying 2,000 residents -- and discovering one in two "regularly" eats alone in London -- it decided to launch a Valentine's experience for those folks, HuffPo reports.
"Diners will experience mood-boosting playlists, feel-good soul food from Absurd Bird and mirrors reflecting motivational quotes, putting guests in the mood to have the best solo time," the company said in a statement.
There is a catch though. At the finish of your three-course meal, the mirrors will move and you'll come face-to-face with a fellow diner. Not to get your hopes up, but this may or may not be a rom-com in the making.
"This is a really fun, exciting pop-up that carries a significant message. People need to remember the importance of loving yourself and despite numerous restaurants that are great for solo dining, no restaurant experience has been designed with a function that offers the two of you, for the price of one," founder Matt Turner added.
If you're into the idea of staring at yourself over an impressive culinary spread and then maybe meeting the love of your life at the end, you can snag tickets for $26 USD through Eventbrite. All proceeds will go directly to Mary's Meals.
h/t Food & Wine
Acquired Taste: Blood Rice Cakes With Timothy DeLaGhetto and Justina Valentine
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.