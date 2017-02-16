The 'Sell By' Dates on Food Might Be Entirely Eliminated

At this point in your life, there's a good chance you've realized that the 'sell by' or expiration dates on food packaging does little more than fatten trashcans with perfectly good food. Well, it turns out two of the most influential groups in the food industry have come to a similar conclusion, and now, they're finally trying to do something about it.

As a report by NPR explains, food companies and manufactures print 'expires by' or 'sell by' dates on their products in hopes that you'll eat them while they're freshest, not because the food actually expires. Despite this, you've likely been among the millions of consumers who have thrown out that old cup of yogurt or box of spring mix that lingered in your fridge beyond the prescribed date and thereby contributed to the world's immense food waste problem. In other words, dumping what might have been perfectly good food in the trash out of an abundance of caution.