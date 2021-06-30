A Hard Seltzer Festival Is Coming to Cities Across the US This Summer

Despite revamping its 2020 festival tour (for obvious reasons), Seltzerland is back in full force so we can sample all the hard seltzer our heart desires. The annual booze event already kicked off June 26 in Chicago and is heading to five more cities this summer—including Boston, DC, and New York City.

Cannonball Productions, aka the folks behind the Bacon and Beer Classic as well, is bringing industry faves like White Claw, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, Playamar, Basic, and Coors Seltzer all to one place—plus brunch bites from Hormel Bacon and seltzer swag.

Vendor booths will be spaced 50 feet apart (social distancing is still important, people!) and guests will be able to hop from brand to brand. General admission tickets, which are priced at $42 a pop, will get you 2.5 hours of tastings, activities, and photo ops while the VIP access (which will run you $62) grants you access to three hours of tastings, complimentary food, a specialty cocktail, and a full can of your fave seltzer.

"We created Seltzerland to give hard seltzer fans the opportunity to sample new flavors in the most fun way possible. With one-of-a-kind activations, endless swag and brand new seltzer varieties, Seltzerland is a can't miss experience," Cannonball Productions CEO & Founder Kate Levenstien told Food & Wine.

Though several of the events will be located indoors this year, including the NYC event at the Brooklyn Expo, for which tickets are now on sale, other cities have kept with last year's outdoor trend. DC (July 17), Boston (July 24), Columbus (August 14), and Denver (September 11) will all host Seltzerland at local golf courses.