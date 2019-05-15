A Semi Carrying 40 Tons of Honey Spilled Onto a Highway, Creating a 'Sticky Situation'

A semi-truck carrying more than 40 tons of honey through Indiana overturned on Wednesday morning, spilling its cargo across the highway. The ensuing mess closed the interstate for hours, halting travel as authorities attempted to clean honey off the road.
The accident took place when an axle malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control along Interstate 80/94 near Hammond, Indiana. Four of the truck's 13 containers of amber honey began leaking out onto the road. The Indiana State Police called it a "sticky situation," and asked drivers to find alternative routes as they anticipated an "extended clean-up."
Traffic was halted in eastbound lanes because of the honey, and there were delays in the other direction because of what the police labeled "gawkers."
Fortunately, the driver was not hurt in the crash, according to a release from the Police. However, anyone who has spilled even a small amount of honey knows it can be a nightmare to clean up. That has to be immeasurably worse with this amount baking under the sun. The cleanup was complicated by the truck leaking diesel fuel as well.
h/t Associated Press
