Internet Providers Are Close to Selling Your Browsing History to Anyone They Want

Internet providers are one step closer to harvesting your personal data and selling it to the highest bidder without permission.

In a tightly contested Senate vote on Thursday, FCC privacy regulations passed during the Obama presidency were overturned. This means telecoms giants like AT&T, Comcast and Verizon might soon start sharing your web browsing history and geo-location data to target ads -- and there'll be no legal mandate for them to ask you for permission.

After the narrow vote won by a 50-48 Republican majority, internet providers and their advocates were jubilant:

"We support this step towards reversing the FCC's misguided approach and look forward to restoring a consistent approach to online privacy protection that consumers want and deserve," said a statement from the Internet and Television Association.