Flight Prices Surged 42% This Year & Are About to Get Even More Expensive

Welp. It will be another expensive holiday travel season. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, airline ticket costs increased by 42.9% between September 2021 and September 2022. And unfortunately, the increase doesn't seem like it will be entirely temporary.

Hopper reports that airline tickets will be 22% more expensive this holiday season compared to 2019 and 43% higher than in 2021. That prediction aligns nearly precisely with the Bureau of Labor Statistics's report on the price difference between September 2021 and 2022. And flight tickets aren't the only commodity set to hurt our pockets this holiday season.

The cost of eating food at home has increased by 13% since September 2022, while gasoline prices have increased by 18.8%. This will not be a period when it feels like your dollar can stretch very far at all.

Hopper additionally reports that travelers can expect to pay about $350 for a Thanksgiving flight if they find a good deal, while reasonable airfare for Christmas will average at around $463. Both of those figures are for domestic flights. International travel will average $795 per ticket for Thanksgiving and $1,300 for Christmas. Hopper has also mapped the most popular Christmas and Thanksgiving destinations below: