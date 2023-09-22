Here's When to Catch the Final Supermoon of 2023

You'd better not miss out on this super cool celestial event, because if you do, you'll have to wait a full year to catch it again.

This year's fourth and last supermoon, which is also called the Harvest Moon, will bless the skies and leave everybody with their noses pointed upwards on the night between September 28 and September 29. As Space.com specifies, the Harvest Moon will reach its full splendor (or its crest) at 5:57 am EST on September 29—but don't worry, that doesn't mean you'll have to set out very early in the morning to see it, as it will be a marvelous sight from the night before too. This month's super full moon is also extra special because it's the last supermoon you'll be able to see until September 18, 2024.

In case you're not familiar with what a supermoon is, or if you need your memory to be refreshed just a little bit, we're here to help. A supermoon is simply a full moon that appears brighter and bigger than the others. The reason why that happens is because the moon, during these times, is closest to Earth in its orbit. While the difference in size isn't really noticeable, supermoons do appear much brighter (a 16% increase) than an average full sized moon, according to EarthSky.

Thanks to its large and bright nature, the next supermoon will be quite easy to catch, and you won't need to worry about any special equipment. However, as it often (if not always!) goes for celestial events, you might want to seek out a low light pollution area or the nearest dark site for best results. Oh, and if you have a telescope or binoculars, feel free to whip those out as well—the moon will appear even cooler. Happy moongazing!