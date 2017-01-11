News

Because You Probably Missed Them, Here Are September's Funniest News Bloopers

By Published On 10/04/2016 By Published On 10/04/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Everyone makes mistakes. People get tongue-tied, laugh till they cry at something that isn't funny, and just generally mess things up that should be simple. Fortunately for most, no one is recording their mistakes. Newscasters have a tough job because they hit the air every night and their inevitable mistakes are enshrined on YouTube to be laughed at for all time.

This fantastic compilation of bloopers is a look at some of the best news slip-ups from the last month. It is, as always, highlighted by the odd certainty that bringing live animals onto a set to perform won't lead to misfortune. 

Also outlandishly wonderful is the DIY dad on the Australian Today Show who shows how you can do your hair with a vacuum. It goes poorly quite poorly, though he does a nice job of trying to put on a smile.  Has this guy never seen Wayne's World?

The whole thing wraps up with a truly awkward musical performance by former child star Corey Feldman. If you get there and can't take it anymore, feel free to shut it down. That's the last thing on the video and you're only missing more awkward arm thrusts and sensual stares into the camera lens.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Internet Loves the Improved Peach 'Butt' Emoji, and These Tweets to Prove It

related

READ MORE
Scientists Figured Out Which Side of The Oreo Gets The Icing When You Twist

related

READ MORE
The Election-Related Questions Each State Googled More Than Every Other State

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like