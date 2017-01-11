Because You Probably Missed Them, Here Are September's Funniest News Bloopers

Everyone makes mistakes. People get tongue-tied, laugh till they cry at something that isn't funny, and just generally mess things up that should be simple. Fortunately for most, no one is recording their mistakes. Newscasters have a tough job because they hit the air every night and their inevitable mistakes are enshrined on YouTube to be laughed at for all time.
This fantastic compilation of bloopers is a look at some of the best news slip-ups from the last month. It is, as always, highlighted by the odd certainty that bringing live animals onto a set to perform won't lead to misfortune.
Also outlandishly wonderful is the DIY dad on the Australian Today Show who shows how you can do your hair with a vacuum. It goes poorly quite poorly, though he does a nice job of trying to put on a smile. Has this guy never seen Wayne's World?
The whole thing wraps up with a truly awkward musical performance by former child star Corey Feldman. If you get there and can't take it anymore, feel free to shut it down. That's the last thing on the video and you're only missing more awkward arm thrusts and sensual stares into the camera lens.
