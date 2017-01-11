Because You Probably Missed Them, Here Are September's Funniest News Bloopers

Everyone makes mistakes. People get tongue-tied, laugh till they cry at something that isn't funny, and just generally mess things up that should be simple. Fortunately for most, no one is recording their mistakes. Newscasters have a tough job because they hit the air every night and their inevitable mistakes are enshrined on YouTube to be laughed at for all time.

This fantastic compilation of bloopers is a look at some of the best news slip-ups from the last month. It is, as always, highlighted by the odd certainty that bringing live animals onto a set to perform won't lead to misfortune.