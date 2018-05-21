Serena Williams Was Queen of Beer Pong at the Royal Wedding After-Party

The British royal wedding has finally come to pass, and what a time it was to be an American. It's hard to say what the highlight was: the hats? the cello-playing? Leslie Jones tweeting? In any case, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are finally married and it was magical. But this was still a wedding, so royal or not, people got a little rowdy afterward.
The Sun reports that at the after-party there was even royal beer pong, which gave another American her chance to step up to the throne. That American was tennis champion Serena Williams. The 23-time winner of the Grand Slam made a strong showing at Frogmore House on Saturday night, and we're fairly certain this makes her duchess of something or other from a strictly legal perspective.
This New Gadget Charges Your Devices Using Your Bare Hands
"Serena Williams played beer pong like it was tennis," someone lucky enough to witness this told the paper. There's no word about whether it was the Queen herself that Williams was competing against, but neither was it specified that it wasn't Elizabeth II.
As if this weren't enough to establish Williams as a true hero of the people and champion of American democracy, she also shared on Twitter that she wore sneakers to the party under her Valentino gown.
There's actually a sporting connection that goes back even further here. Business Insider points out that Serena Williams and Meghan Markle met when they played a flag football march together back in 2014 at a Celebrity Beach Bow event put on by DIRECTV. And look at the two of them now.
God save the Queen of Beer Pong.
h/t Business Insider
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.