Serendipity Launches ‘Friends’ Ice Cream, Does Not Make it Trifle Flavored

Friends, the NBC sitcom that launched like 1.5 movie stars, plus the incredible but woefully underrated Lisa Kudrow vehicle The Comeback, endures in our hearts and minds for myriad reasons. It familiarized untold millions with rent control, made The Rembrandts a household name, and had an abundance of wild and wacky food moments.

Serendipity Brands eschewed Friends’ iconic culinary moments like Monica’s turkey head, Ross’ unsettlingly monickered moist maker, and, perhaps the most famous of all, Rachel’s trifle, in favor of the much more palatable Central Perk Almond Fudge flavor.

"Friends is a pop culture classic that we couldn't be more thrilled to create a special flavor for!” COO Sal Pesce said in a statement. “Our Central Perk Almond Fudge flavor is nostalgia in a pint that makes you feel like you're with your six best friends indulging in a sweet treat at a coffee shop."

Central Perk Almond Fudge has notes of mocha in addition to its titular flavors. Pints are available for about $6 online and at select stores nationwide.

