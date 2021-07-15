These $200 Fries Just Broke a World Record & Anyone Can Get Them

French fries don't get enough credit—they're not only delicious, they're versatile. From shoestring to waffle to curly fries, fries make the meal, and yet they're never the centerpiece. At least, they weren't before New York City's Serendipity3 changed the fry game forever.

Serendipity3's fries have been certified by Guinness World Records as the World's Most Expensive French Fries. Unlike your typical order of fries, these "Crème de la Crème Pomme Frites" aren't meant to be a side but the star of the show.

The fancy fries start off as Upstate Chipperbeck Potatoes. They're then blanched in Dom Perignon Champagne and J. LeBlanc French Champagne Ardenne Vinegar before being cooked in goose fat three times. Not just any goose fat, either: goose fat from Southwest France. Before being served, Serendipity3's fries are seasons with Guerande Truffle Salt, tossed in Urbani Summer Truffle Oil, and topped with shaved Crete Senesi Pecorino Tartufello cheese from Italy. Finally, Serendipity3's chefs toss some shaved Black Summer Truffles from Umbria, Italy, and 23-carat edible gold dust on top.

The fries come with a dipping sauce that's equally extravagant: A Mornay sauce made from grass-fed Jersey cows, Black Truffle Butter, and Gruyere Truffled Swiss Raclette. The fries and the sauce are served on crystal dishware because how else are you supposed to eat something that expensive?

Serendipity3 announced it was back in business in late June, via a press release. The restaurant reopened on July 9 after shutting down for renovations over a year earlier.

Unlike the World's Most Expensive Burger, the World's Most Expensive Fries are available for anyone to order at Serendipity3. According to Food & Wine, you will have to give 48 hours notice, however, and there's a waiting list, so if you're craving them now, you might want to call in that order. One plate will cost you $200 though, which is no small potatoes.