News

You Can Get a Free Barbecue Plus Grilling Accessories Just for Trying Them Out

Whatever items you're sent to review, you'll also get to keep.

By Kyler Alvord

Published on 2/25/2021 at 5:25 PM

Man grilling with a barbecue
Shutterstock

Seriously Smoked is a barbecue review website that tests out grilling equipment and lets readers know which gear is worth buying. Right now, the company is looking for a "Head of Grillovation" to help the team out for a month, and whoever is chosen will be rewarded with a free barbecue setup.

The requirements of the position aren't too demanding, but that doesn't mean it's for the faint of heart. If you apply to become Head of Grillovation, you should be prepared to do a little work. Here's what the job entails:

  • Testing out a range of equipment, including grills, smokers, and a variety of utensils in the comfort of your home. 
  • Testing out different cooking methods, such as different types of charcoals, experimenting with marinades, and exciting new ways to smoke your barbecue ingredients.
  • Perfecting your favorite family recipe that you’re most proud of, so others can try it out.
Seriously Smoked is looking for someone who not only knows their way around a barbecue grill and smoker, but also possesses a few key traits. The ideal candidate should...
 
  • Be passionate about all things barbecue.
  • Be enthusiastic about brand new grilling technology.
  • Have a critical eye.
If you're still up for the job—and confident in your skills—you should move on to the application.
 

How to Apply

Candidates can apply for the job here any time between now and Friday, April 30, 2021. In order to qualify, you must be a US resident that's at least 21 years old, and to apply, you just have to provide your name, email address, and a message about why you're a fit.

The winner will be contacted directly via email on Monday, May 3, 2021, with next steps about their prize and duties.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Kyler Alvord is a news writer at Thrillist. Find him on Twitter and Instagram. Or don't. It's really up to you.
Our Newsletter
By Signing Up, I Agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy.