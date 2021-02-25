You Can Get a Free Barbecue Plus Grilling Accessories Just for Trying Them Out

Seriously Smoked is a barbecue review website that tests out grilling equipment and lets readers know which gear is worth buying. Right now, the company is looking for a "Head of Grillovation" to help the team out for a month, and whoever is chosen will be rewarded with a free barbecue setup.

The requirements of the position aren't too demanding, but that doesn't mean it's for the faint of heart. If you apply to become Head of Grillovation, you should be prepared to do a little work. Here's what the job entails:

Testing out a range of equipment, including grills, smokers, and a variety of utensils in the comfort of your home.

Testing out different cooking methods, such as different types of charcoals, experimenting with marinades, and exciting new ways to smoke your barbecue ingredients.

Perfecting your favorite family recipe that you’re most proud of, so others can try it out.

Be passionate about all things barbecue.

Be enthusiastic about brand new grilling technology.

Have a critical eye.

How to Apply

Seriously Smoked is looking for someone who not only knows their way around a barbecue grill and smoker, but also possesses. The ideal candidate should...If you're still up for the job—and confident in your skills—you should move on to the application.Candidates canany time between now and Friday, April 30, 2021. In order to qualify, you must be a US resident that's at least 21 years old, and to apply, you just have to provide your name, email address, and a message about why you're a fit.

The winner will be contacted directly via email on Monday, May 3, 2021, with next steps about their prize and duties.