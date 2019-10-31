Very Good Dog Sworn Into Her New Job at State's Attorney's Office

Dogs just make everything better -- and that includes criminal investigations and heartbreaking proceedings that deal with assault. At least that's the motive behind hiring Hatty, a 2-year-old black Labrador Retriever, who was recently sworn in as an emotional support animal for the Cook County State's Attorney's office in Chicago.
During her swearing in, the newest employee to the State's Attorney's office held her right paw over a law book in an oath to be there for victims and provide a sliver of comfort during distressing cases. Hatty, who was partially trained by prison inmates, is the first emotional support animal in the office and was specifically hired to join the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Unit. She will primarily be working with children.
As an emotional support dog, she will be there to be her best self and give some semblance of ease during difficult trials. According to reporting by the Chicago Tribune, Hatty will be working a full 9-5 schedule, meaning she will be involved in upwards of 200 cases per year -- a big task that evenly tempered pup has sworn to do.
