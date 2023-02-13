This TikTok of a Service Dog's Final Flight Just Went Mega-Viral

Prepare the tissues, and I mean lots of them.

Southwest Airlines recently shared a TikTok that has since gone viral with almost 18 million views, and it shows the last flight of Kaya, a service dog that has flown with the airline nearly 250 times.

Kaya, who is a German Shepherd, was trained to assist and comfort veterans with PTSD, and she flew all over the US over the years to answer the call of duty. Sadly, she has recently been diagnosed with untreatable cancer, and she had to retire.

In the video, Kaya takes her final "lap" in the air while she is on a flight to Dallas, where she will spend her final days with her handler, Marine veteran Cole Lyle, who has been with her through the years.

"We were honored to fly our loyal friend and hero, Kaya, home to rest after a lifetime of hard work. Throughout her career, Kaya flew with us over 250 times to help establish the PAWS Act which united Veterans with service dogs," reads the TikTok caption. "We are so grateful to be a part of her legacy, and we thank her and her owner, Cole, for their many years of service."

In the emotional TikTok the pilot can be heard telling Kaya's story to the passengers and inviting them to show her some love once the plane lands. Obviously, the travelers did their best to appreciate Kaya, and they can be heard clapping and cheering in her honor.

TikTok users, just like us, were in tears, and they were expressing their emotions in the comments section.

"I'm sobbing," reads one comment. "Thank you for your service Kaya."

"We don't deserve dogs😭," adds another user. "Damnit! Now I'm crying," chimes in another person.

You can watch the video below, but you've been warned about the tears: