Sesame Oil Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

Another day, another recall. Mediterranean Food Inc. has issued a recall, shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), on two-pound plastic containers of Alqosh Sesame Oil.

The Michigan-based company initiated the recall due to the potential for Salmonella contamination. The recall doesn't note the quantity being recalled, but the company has suspended production of the product "while the FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem." The Salmonella contamination was found during routine testing at a retail location by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

You're only going to be checking the pantry if you live in or buy groceries in Michigan. That's the only state where the sesame oil was distributed to retail stores, the recall notice says. The bottles were distributed from November 6 to December 10 of last year. Each of the recalled jars is marked with the lot number "16082020" on the side. It will also have a production date of "8/16/2020" stamped on the side.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps in healthy individuals, per the CDC. It can be more serious in some cases.

The FDA urges anyone with Alqosh Sesame Oil at home not to cook with it. Instead, return it to the place of purchase to get a refund. If you need contact info for the company, you can find that on the recall page as well.