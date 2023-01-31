Here's How You Can Hang Out with Seth Rogen at His LA Creative Retreat

It's time to immerse yourself in the fantastic world of Seth Rogen's gloopy ceramics and fragrant weed.

In a new partnership with Airbnb, Rogen is hosting an overnight stay at his creative retreat for the very first time. On February 15, 16, and 17, two lucky guests per night will be able to witness the actor's creative process from up close while he guides them through his favorite activities and showcases Houseplant's—his beloved cannabis and homewares company—products.

Planted in the heart of Los Angeles, the space will be a creative, design-forward heaven. In addition to Rogen's very own pottery creations, the space will include a proper ceramic studio, and Houseplant's gorgeous housegoods will be on display as well. Guests will be teleported into a mid-century-inspired space surrounded by greenery, and they'll be able to marvel at spectacular views of the city.

Visual exploration won't be the only activity available. Guests will have the chance to get down to business and put Rogen's pottery advice into practice at the ceramics studio. In the name of good vibes, there will also be a collection of Houseplant record sets available, and guests will get the chance to listen to a curated tracklist inspired by different cannabis strains. A fully-stocked fridge will make sure everyone gets their daily snack intake, and once the stay is over, guests will be given a goodie bag featuring Houseplant favorites, including the Ashtray Set by Seth and the new Vinyl Box Set Vol. 2, among others.

"I don't know what's more of a Houseplant vibe than a creative retreat at a mid-century Airbnb filled with our Housegoods, a pottery wheel and incredible views of LA,” Rogen said in a statement provided to Thrillist. "Add me, and you'll have the ultimate experience."

If this sounds like your ideal retreat, you'll be happy to know that booking it is fairly simple, and that it isn't a contest. Starting February 7 at 10 am PT, fans residing in the US can request to book the overnight stay via this link for $42 plus taxes and fees. Travel to and from Los Angeles is not included, so make sure you take care of that on your own terms.

Take a look at some photos of the gorgeous space below: