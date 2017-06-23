Seth Rogen and James Corden Surprised Strangers with 'Mystery Pizza' Deliveries

On "Mystery Pizza Box," the rules are simple: you can pick the pizza you've ordered from a local Los Angeles pizza joint, or you can pick whatever Seth Rogen and James Corden have in store for you, hidden in a "Mystery Pizza Box." Sometimes that's a disappointing "pizza" that's really just a goopy pile of "gluten-free, dairy-free, wheat-free" tomato sauce in a box. Sometimes it's James Corden and Dominic Cooper wrestling each other to the ground in tight onesies in your living room.
The hysterical video above has it all, even crazier antics: "We're not going to throw you a party," Corden explains to their final group of victorious victims as he opened a pizza box to reveal hats and assorted party favors. "We're going to throw a party for your Instagram to make everyone think you had a party!"
The results of their efforts -- involving much shirtlessness, tequila pours, (more) Dominic Cooper, and a leather-clad gimp -- were probably less-than-appropriate topics for the 42-year-old birthday boy to discuss at work the following day but that doesn't make the idea of impromptu partying with the likes of Rogen and Corden any less amusing. Mystery Pizza Box is no game for the faint of heart: anything goes, the chaos defies explanation, and all that remains are cheesy, half-nude Instagram memories with Seth Rogen wearing joke sunglasses.
Not bad, actually.
