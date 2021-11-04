Fans Will Be Able to Stay in Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment from 'Sex and the City'
Airbnb and Sarah Jessica Parker are giving fans what they want.
Sex and the City captivated audiences for years, becoming a cultural moment for young single women who never lived in New York and an unrealistic story of privilege for anyone familiar with how much rent for a one-bedroom brownstone on the Upper East Side really costs. But soon, Sex and the City lovers all over will be able to get a taste of NYC living in Carrie Bradshaw’s shoes.
To celebrate 23 years since the show aired and the release of the show’s revival series, And Just Like That, Airbnb partnered with Sarah Jessica Parker to give fans a chance to stay in an NYC brownstone remodeled to look just like Bradshaw’s apartment from the show. On the Airbnb booking site, your host, who is none other than Sarah Jessica Parker, says that the home is “Quintessentially Carrie, the closet is the star of this New York City apartment, filled with designer and vintage looks to make you swoon.”
Guests will be welcomed virtually by SJP, experience brunch in Chelsea, and they can drink Cosmopolitans and play dress-up in Carrie’s closet, which will be commemorated with a fashion-forward photo shoot.
For those interested, booking opens at noon ET on Monday, November 8, 2021. The apartment will only be available for two one-night stays on November 12 and 13, and reservations are currently listed for just $23 a night.
Because this isn’t a contest, fans will be responsible for their transportation to and from New York City. To further celebrate Carrie’s on-screen return, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to The Studio Museum, a contemporary art museum championing the work of artists of African descent.
Sex and the City Fans, get ready. You may be a few clicks away from literally walking in Carrie Bradshaw’s designer heels.