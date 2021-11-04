Fans Will Be Able to Stay in Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment from 'Sex and the City'

Sex and the City captivated audiences for years, becoming a cultural moment for young single women who never lived in New York and an unrealistic story of privilege for anyone familiar with how much rent for a one-bedroom brownstone on the Upper East Side really costs. But soon, Sex and the City lovers all over will be able to get a taste of NYC living in Carrie Bradshaw’s shoes.

To celebrate 23 years since the show aired and the release of the show’s revival series, And Just Like That, Airbnb partnered with Sarah Jessica Parker to give fans a chance to stay in an NYC brownstone remodeled to look just like Bradshaw’s apartment from the show. On the Airbnb booking site, your host, who is none other than Sarah Jessica Parker, says that the home is “Quintessentially Carrie, the closet is the star of this New York City apartment, filled with designer and vintage looks to make you swoon.”