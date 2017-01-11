More Sex Makes You 'More Likely to Believe in God'

The study’s lead author, Patty Van Cappellen, a social psychologist at Duke, said: “Spirituality and meditation have each been linked to health and well-being in previous research...we were interested in understanding biological factors that may enhance those spiritual experiences.”

According to Van Cappellen, Oxytocin has a different effect on females. Scientists are still investigating those effects -- a necessary task, given that the chemical is released when women breastfeed and during childbirth.

Van Cappellen cautioned against over-generalizing the effects of the love hormone, however. For example, the effects were not universal throughout the study. Respondents who recorded the highest degree of spirituality all shared a certain variant of the CD38 gene, which according to Duke Today, “regulates the release of oxytocin from hypothalamic neurons in the brain.”