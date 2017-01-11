News

Advent Calendar Full of Sex Toys Will Deliver Smiles to All the Girls and Boys

By Published On 11/17/2016 By Published On 11/17/2016
sex toy advent calendar
Lovehoney | Thrillist/Dustin Nelson

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Thanksgiving is almost here and with it a whole holiday season full of rituals, whether that's hanging mistletoe or making poor decisions at the end-of-year office party, everyone has a routine. U.K.-based sex toy retailer Lovehoney has a plan to shake up that routine. Their Big Box of Sexual Happiness is a surprising twist on the traditional advent calendar, filled with $300 worth of sex toys instead of far less satisfying Tic Tac-sized chocolates.

Just like an advent calendar suited to children, there are 24 doors that open up with a little surprise inside that will help keep the holiday blues at bay. "The sequences of gifts has been choreographed to build up erotic tension for a mind-blowing finale just before Christmas Day," Lovehoney says.

"Our research shows that Christmas is the friskiest time of the year for couples," says Lovehoney product director Bonny Hall. "We have carefully picked the very best products available from Lovehoney for people to enjoy in the build up to the big day." Among the surprises are a vibrator, a love ring, restraints, and male stroker, and it costs just $150.

If you get it for a loved one, at a minimum, they probably haven't received a gift quite like this before. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Watch the Third & Final 2016 Presidential Debate Now

related

READ MORE
Childish Reporter Can't Handle Hearing the Word 'Beaver'

related

READ MORE
Chipotle Just Announced a Huge Change

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like