Advent Calendar Full of Sex Toys Will Deliver Smiles to All the Girls and Boys

Thanksgiving is almost here and with it a whole holiday season full of rituals, whether that's hanging mistletoe or making poor decisions at the end-of-year office party, everyone has a routine. U.K.-based sex toy retailer Lovehoney has a plan to shake up that routine. Their Big Box of Sexual Happiness is a surprising twist on the traditional advent calendar, filled with $300 worth of sex toys instead of far less satisfying Tic Tac-sized chocolates.

Just like an advent calendar suited to children, there are 24 doors that open up with a little surprise inside that will help keep the holiday blues at bay. "The sequences of gifts has been choreographed to build up erotic tension for a mind-blowing finale just before Christmas Day," Lovehoney says.