Inevitably, a Sexy Ken Bone Halloween Costume Already Exists

In case you were living under a WiFi-less tablet, the Internet's early (and repeated) consensus was that pillowy dad sweater-man Ken Bone won the second presidential debate. Surely none of the viewers did.
But as with all micro-celebrities, Bone's flame has lit up the eyes of money-grubbing entrepreneurs and #content creators in the ensuing days -- enough so that, yes, he's already been offered a porn contract for $100,000 by a cam site. And now, because it's October, and because Bone's fame will fade by Friday, the unofficial Sexy Ken Bone Costume™ is here.
Available for the low, low price of $99.95 on Yandy.com (because who'd pay $100!), this year's hottest and least in-touch outfit gives you everything you need: fake mustache, signature red sweater, and the tried-and-true objectification of women.
Just look at that beautiful ad copy:
Capture the hearts of America this Halloween in this Yandy exclusive Sexy Undecided Voter, the most lovable political enthusiast of the 2016 election season! This costume features an iconic red crop top with cap sleeves, a white cropped undershirt, blue high waisted pants with a back zipper closure, the must-have mustache, black glasses and, of course, a microphone.
Imagine when you tell your grandkids someday you met your husband at a party while dressed as a tarted-up coal plant operator. At least it's original! But it's not technically Ken Bone. It's just a "Sexy Undecided Voter" costume.
Plus, you'll get free shipping and even a free pair of panties! WOW!
Undecided? Maybe your vote. But if you wanna cast your fashion ballot this Halloween to scream, "I have no taste," well, all you need is $99.95 and an utter lack of shame. Get clicking!