Inevitably, a Sexy Ken Bone Halloween Costume Already Exists

In case you were living under a WiFi-less tablet, the Internet's early (and repeated) consensus was that pillowy dad sweater-man Ken Bone won the second presidential debate. Surely none of the viewers did.

But as with all micro-celebrities, Bone's flame has lit up the eyes of money-grubbing entrepreneurs and #content creators in the ensuing days -- enough so that, yes, he's already been offered a porn contract for $100,000 by a cam site. And now, because it's October, and because Bone's fame will fade by Friday, the unofficial Sexy Ken Bone Costume™ is here.

Available for the low, low price of $99.95 on Yandy.com (because who'd pay $100!), this year's hottest and least in-touch outfit gives you everything you need: fake mustache, signature red sweater, and the tried-and-true objectification of women.