This Bakery Is Selling 'Just Vaccinated' Cakes

Your summer is suddenly looking a lot more festive thanks to a certain dynamic duo—@ing you, Pfizer and Moderna. And while the simple ability to leave your house again is celebration enough, why not honor the momentous occasion with a little something for your sweet tooth.The San Francisco-based bakery that brought us quarantine cakes is now whipping up "just vaccinated" ones.

Butter&—which gained notoriety last year with its "wash your hands" and "don't touch your face" frosted desserts—is now selling the vaccine-themed cakes with a new crop of cheeky phrases.

"A year ago, there were only three of us on the team, the pandemic put our business at risk, and we had only three weeks of cash to survive on," shop founder Amanda Nguyen told People. "Our community not only saved our business when they started buying our quarantine cakes—they breathed new life into it."