News Check Out the New Waterfall-Inspired Pasta Shape Invented by a Food Podcaster The brand-new pasta shape is a result of nearly three years of research and development.

Cascatelli by Sporkful | Scott Gordon Bleicher Cascatelli by Sporkful | Scott Gordon Bleicher

Nearly three years ago, food enthusiast Dan Pashman, host of the James Beard Award-winning podcast The Sporkful, set out to invent a superior pasta shape, get it made, and find a way to sell it. Finally, after several stages of research and development, his journey has come to an end. On Friday, Pashman unveiled his final product, made in partnership with pasta company Sfoglini, and it's no joke. The pasta shape is called cascatelli, which is Italian for "waterfalls." One look at the pasta explains why.

Cascatelli by Sporkful | Scott Gordon Bleicher

Cascatelli was designed with three criteria in mind: forkability, sauceability, and toothsinkability. In other words, Pashman wanted the noodles to be easy to eat with a fork, able to hold pasta sauce, and satisfying to bite into. To achieve his goal, Pashman pulled inspiration from his favorite existing pasta shapes, like bucatini and mafalde. The final cascatelli product looks like a curvy half-tube with ruffles on either side. The idea is that the ruffles and tubularity help hold sauce, while the sharp angles and multiple dimensions provide complex texture and resistance to the bite from every direction. MORE: The Best Types of Pasta According to Italian Chefs

Pashman's mission to rethink pasta as we know it was documented for Sporkful and packaged into a five-part series titled "Mission: ImPASTAble," now available online and wherever the podcast is streamed. Each episode focuses on a different phase of the process and lays out the moments when Pashman's ideas seemed undoable. "My feelings about 'Mission:ImPASTAble' have been changing every 15 minutes," Pashman relayed to Thrillist in an email. "The cycle goes like this: 'Wow, this is amazing, we did it!' Then, 'Is this pasta actually any good?' Then, 'I think it is pretty awesome, there's nothing else like it.' Then, 'What does it mean for pasta to be awesome? What even is pasta? Have I driven myself completely insane?!'" To try cascatelli for yourself, you can visit Sfoglini's website, where it's available for national shipping. Cascatelli by Sporkful comes in 16-ounce boxes with a price tag of $4.99 per box or $17.99 for a four-pack.

