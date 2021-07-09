Over Half a Million Fans Have Petitioned the Olympics to Let Sha'Carri Richardson Run

Last week, outrage erupted throughout the sports world and beyond following the suspension of track superstar Sha'Carri Richardson. The 21-year-old sprinter was slashed from Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics following a positive drug test for THC. Never mind the fact that recreational marijuana is legal in the state of Oregon, which is where she was participating in field trials at the time. Now, nearly half a million fans are petitioning to reinstate Richardson.

The petition was launched by lobbying group MoveOn Civic Action, and has already garnered an impressive 568,000 signatures at the time of writing. The organization is asking the USADA (aka the US Anti-Doping Agency) to rethink its ruling—which MoveOn calls "outdated and arbitrarily enforced—and lift its 30-day suspension of Richardson.

"The imposition of a penalty against a world-class Black, queer, woman athlete is powerfully and infuriatingly reminiscent of the way drug laws are regularly applied in the United States," the petition reads. "Recreational marijuana use has been de facto legal for upper-middle-class white people for years—something more states are recognizing as they legalize marijuana for all people and consider how to repair the damage done to Black and brown communities by decades of the 'war on drugs.'"

Unfortunately, we don't know what it will take for the Olympic committee to reinstate Richardson, and have heard nothing from the USADA and WADA regarding lifting the suspension. The number of signatures on the petition, however, continues to climb by the hour.

"The world is coming together for a Summer Olympics postponed by a global pandemic, and we deserve to see the best athletes in fair, open competition," the petition concludes. "That includes Sha'Carri Richardson, whose one-month penalty is excessively punitive for an irrational, outdated rule."