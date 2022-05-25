Shake Shack Just Dropped 2 New Shakes, Including an Oreo Funnel Cake Flavor

I don’t know about you but I love a good Shake Shack shake. Although they are a little pricey, they are so thick that sometimes a simple straw can’t get the job done and they keep it fresh with new offerings every season. This spring/summer the fast casual chain is keeping its thick shake game strong with two new creations that would send any Oreo or churro lover into a frenzy of delight.

The first of the new seasonal shakes is the new Oreo Funnel Cake Shake. It features Oreo cookies and funnel cake crunch hand-spun with vanilla frozen custard, and is topped with chocolate whipped cream.

The second new offering from the New York City-originated chain is the Chocolate Churro Shake. The new chocolatey drink option has hand-spun cinnamon churro frozen custard, topped with spiced dark chocolate sauce, whipped cream and cinnamon waffle cone crumbles.

Both shakes are currently available at Shake Shake locations nationwide for a little over $6 bucks. But remember, as seasonal options, that means they will only be on menus for a limited time.