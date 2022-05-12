Shake Shack Is Launching Candles That Smell Like a Burger & Fries
The burger chain is teaming up with Apotheke for the project.
Nothing beats the inviting aroma of a burger and French fry combo, especially straight off the Shake Shack grill. But now, you don't even need to go to your nearest restaurant to catch a whiff. The fast casual chain is teaming up with Apotheke for a first-of-its-kind candle inspired by the favorites.
Beginning May 12, you can get your hands (and nostrils) on the Shake Shack x Apotheke Burger and Fries duo, which will be available for a limited time.
The New York brands have come together to bring you the Burger in The Park candle and Shake & Fries candle. The former is reminiscent of your first bite of a ShackBurger in the spring air, surrounded by NYC's Madison Square Park. Meanwhile, the latter scent, Shake & Fries, includes notes of a salty, crispy crinkle-cut fry and a creamy, indulgent milkshake.
The Shake Shack x Apotheke Burger and Fries Duo is available for $42 nationwide. You can order the candles directly through ApothekeCo.com, but only while supplies last.
Now, if you'd rather the real thing, Shake Shack is also teaming up with Maker's Mark for an entire Bourbon-inspired menu. Earlier this month, the chain debuted its Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Burger and Bourbon Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich, both of which were crafted with Maker Mark's iconic barrel-aged American whisky.