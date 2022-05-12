Shake Shack Is Launching Candles That Smell Like a Burger & Fries

Nothing beats the inviting aroma of a burger and French fry combo, especially straight off the Shake Shack grill. But now, you don't even need to go to your nearest restaurant to catch a whiff. The fast casual chain is teaming up with Apotheke for a first-of-its-kind candle inspired by the favorites.

Beginning May 12, you can get your hands (and nostrils) on the Shake Shack x Apotheke Burger and Fries duo, which will be available for a limited time.

The New York brands have come together to bring you the Burger in The Park candle and Shake & Fries candle. The former is reminiscent of your first bite of a ShackBurger in the spring air, surrounded by NYC's Madison Square Park. Meanwhile, the latter scent, Shake & Fries, includes notes of a salty, crispy crinkle-cut fry and a creamy, indulgent milkshake.