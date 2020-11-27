Shake Shack's Black Friday Deal Gets You a Free Shake

Black Friday is always hectic. Hundreds of thousands of people questionably flock to big box stores to save a few bucks on things they’ve been eyeing for people they love and, of course, plenty of things they probably don’t need. If you’re planning on participating in the shopping frenzy, you’re going to need some sustenance—if not a treat.

That’s where Shake Shack’s deal comes in.

The NYC-based burger chain is offering guests a free shake voucher with every $25 in gift cards you purchase, according to a spokesperson. The voucher is good for shakes on its menu, including featured shakes.

Unlike a lot of deals on Black Friday, you’ve got plenty of time to take advantage of this one. From November 27 to December 31, Shake Shack customers who spend $25 on gift cards will be able to cash in on this deal. Best of all, you can get the deal in person or online.