Shake Shack Has Buy 1, Get 1 Cheeseburgers & Chicken Sandwiches Right Now

The end of the year—the handful of days between Christmas and New Year's Eve—can feel like a purgatory of sorts. By the time December 28 rolls around, you're more than ready kick off the new year... but it hasn't arrived yet. It's frustrating, but you'll get through to the other side with some patience. And maybe some comfort food from Shake Shack.

The fast casual burger chain announced on Monday that it's celebrating the end of 2020 and the start of 2021 with a nearly week-long offer for buy one, get one free (BOGO) single burgers and chicken sandwiches. From December 28, 2020 through January 3, 2021, you can score a free burger or chicken sandwich—your choice of a ShackBurger, Hamburger, Cheeseburger, Hot Chick’n, Chick’n Shack, or ‘Shroom Burger—when you order one via the Shake Shack mobile app or the chain's website, a Shake Shack spokesperson told Thrillist. The offer is available at all Shake Shack locations nationwide, except for those located in airports and stadiums.