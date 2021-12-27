Get a Free Burger at Shake Shack Through January 2
Get the BOGO deal by ordering online or in-app using a special promo code.
Viktoriyani/Shutterstock
The year is coming to a close and Shake Shack is going out with a bang: The burger purveyor is serving up a BOGO deal on its ShackBurgers.
Starting today, Shake Shack customers can pop online or open the app to cash in on the deal. Order one ShackBurger online or in-app and add the promo code THANKYOU21 at checkout to get a second ShackBurger entirely for free.
The ShackBurger is a classic burger featuring a single pure beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun.
This promo is good through January 2, so you can get one before your resolutions kick in or snag one to soothe that New Year's Eve hangover.
Caitlyn Hitt is Daria IRL. Don't take our word for it—find her on Twitter @nyltiaccc.