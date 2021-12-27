Get a Free Burger at Shake Shack Through January 2

The year is coming to a close and Shake Shack is going out with a bang: The burger purveyor is serving up a BOGO deal on its ShackBurgers.

Starting today, Shake Shack customers can pop online or open the app to cash in on the deal. Order one ShackBurger online or in-app and add the promo code THANKYOU21 at checkout to get a second ShackBurger entirely for free.

The ShackBurger is a classic burger featuring a single pure beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ShackSauce on a toasted potato bun.

This promo is good through January 2, so you can get one before your resolutions kick in or snag one to soothe that New Year's Eve hangover.