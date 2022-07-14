Get a Free Shake on Weekday Afternoons at Shake Shack's New Happy Hour

It is hot outside–the kind of hot where, after walking for a single block, beads of sweat run down your body like some sort of salty waterfall, and your shoes quickly become sloshy from perspiration. To help you combat the summer heat wave, Shake Shack is having a milkshake happy hour until August 31.

Every weekday between 2 and 5 pm, online orders placed for pickup through the Shake Shack app or website qualify for a buy-one-get-one-free deal on shakes. At checkout, use the code SHAKEUP to get the bonus shake.

Whether you share your second shake with a friend or keep it as your cool-down commuter beverage, that's up to you. But either way, you'll be walking away from Shake Shack double-fisting the icy treat for the price of a single shake.

To download the app, place an online order, and find your nearest Shake Shack location, head to ShakeShack.com.