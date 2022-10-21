Shake Shack Is Giving Away Buy One, Get One Free Shakes Right Now

Last month, Shake Shack kicked off fall with the introduction of three all-new seasonal sippers: the Pumpkin Patch Shake, Apple Cider Donut Shake, and Choco Salted Toffee Shake. Now you can try two out of the trio for the price of one.

The burger slinger is hosting a BOGO deal on shakes through November 30, but as a late-night only deal, Brand Eating reports. Here's how it works. Order through the website or mobile app between 8 pm and close, and you'll get buy one, get one free milkshakes—be it the Pumpkin Patch or classic chocolate.

The BOGO shakes are available exclusively online and with code "SHAKENIGHT." The seasonal shakes will run you between $5.79 to $6.49.

Now let's break down what you should get. The Pumpkin Patch features Libby's 100% Pure Pumpkin puree and is spun with vanilla custard, cinnamon, and nutmeg and topped with whipped cream and candied pumpkin seeds.

As for the Apple Cider Donut Shake, you'll get apple cider donut-flavored frozen custard topped with whipped cream and cinnamon donut crunch, while the Choco Salted Toffee Shake pairs chocolate custard with salted toffee sauce, whipped cream, and chocolate toffee sprinkles. Choose your fighter.